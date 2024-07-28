Revealed: the streets with the most expensive houses in Wigan

By Alan Weston
Published 28th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
The most expensive streets in Wigan over the last five years have been revealed.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across Wigan post codes, Brockwood View and Wigan Lane had some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest-priced homes were located across Wigan post codes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

1. The list of the most expensive streets in Wigan was compiled from sold house price data

Four properties were sold since 2019 for an average of £566,750

2. Brockwood View, Standish (WN1) - general view

Four properties were sold since 2019 for an average of £566,750Photo: NW

Three properties were sold since 2019 for an average of £526,666

3. Wigan Lane, Wigan (WN1)

Three properties were sold since 2019 for an average of £526,666Photo: street view

Seven properties sold for an average of £420,450

4. Marylebone Place, Wigan (WN1)

Seven properties sold for an average of £420,450Photo: street view

