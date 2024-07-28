Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across Wigan post codes, Brockwood View and Wigan Lane had some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest-priced homes were located across Wigan post codes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

1 . The list of the most expensive streets in Wigan was compiled from sold house price data .Photo: . Photo Sales

2 . Brockwood View, Standish (WN1) - general view Four properties were sold since 2019 for an average of £566,750Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Wigan Lane, Wigan (WN1) Three properties were sold since 2019 for an average of £526,666Photo: street view Photo Sales