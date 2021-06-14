Slick and modern four-bed Standish Lower Ground family home with amazing kitchen on the market for £325,000
This Standish Lower Ground home is as modern and classy as they come.
On the market for £325,000 with Purple Bricks, this four-bed detached property features a stunning finish throughout as well as a spacious living room, a high-spec open-plan kitchen/diner with granite worktops, an integral garage, a master bedroom with en suite, and lawned gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...
