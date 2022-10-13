Slick and professional apartment on the market for bargain £50k
This one-bed flat could be an invaluable opportunity for a lucky buyer.
By Jack Marshall
37 minutes ago
On the market for £50,000 with Entwistle Green, this second floor apartment sits on a quiet residential cul-de-sac and features a lounge, a double bedroom, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, and three-piece bathroom, although those interested should know that an offer has been made for the above property in the sum of £56,000 – anyone wishing to increase on this offer should notify the agents. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 2