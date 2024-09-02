This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the must-have home gadgets to make your life so much easier.

It’s 2024 and there are so many gadgets out there that promise to make your life easier. But I have tried and tested many ‘must-have’ home gadgets and these are my top five items to make your home a smart home in 2024.

The main thing I love about these tech gadgets is that they can be used from an app on your phone. Life can be hectic enough so I’m all for anything that will make my life easier and all by the click of a button on my phone.

Staring at the front door a Ring doorbell is an absolute must these days. There are plenty to choose from but the most popular is the RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus £129.99. It’s easy to use and means you will never miss a delivery as you can speak to anyone at your front door even when you're not home.

For extra security you will want to try the Securaki Retrofit Smart Lock Bundle £279. This keyless padlock is compatible with around 90% of all UK door locks, whatever style door you have. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. As someone who worries about home safety this definitely puts my mind at ease.

Securaki Retrofit Smart Lock Bundle | Amazon

We all want a clean home and the Proscenic 3in1 M9 Robot Hoover £311.99 will hoover and mop all your floors in one go. This hoover is great to use when you're out and about or just to sit and watch whilst you're having a tea break. It cleans really well and can be used on different types of flooring including wood, tile and carpet. After trying a few different types of hoovers this is one is in my top 3.

Proscenic 3in1 M9 Robot Hoover | Amazon

It is only just September but I am already thinking about when I can put the heating on. The HiveThermostat £129 not only looks stylish and modern in your home but you can also be accessed through the app. So on those cold and wet days when you just want to get in to a nice warm house all you have to do is open the app and turn up the heat.

Ok, this one may seem lazy but I’m telling you it’s not, it just makes sense. The Switchbot Smart Curtain Opener V3 £79.99 is one of my fave little gadgets in the house because it feels like a luxury not to have to physically open and close my curtains - ok maybe it is lazy but I love it and recommend everyone gets it.

