Spacious one-bed Wigan flat in impressive converted period house on the market for £85,000

On the market for offers in excess of £85,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this one-bed first-floor flat features an impressive lounge and dining room with two large windows, original fireplace, and high ceilings. The separate kitchen has a breakfast bar while the large double bedroom has a dressing area and en suite bathroom. Take a look around...
1. WWIGnews-08-03-22-Elmfield Road 2 Wigan Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Regan & Hallworth
2. WWIGnews-08-03-22-Elmfield Road 3 Wigan Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Regan & Hallworth
3. WWIGnews-08-03-22-Elmfield Road 4 Wigan Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Regan & Hallworth
4. WWIGnews-08-03-22-Elmfield Road 5 Wigan Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Regan & Hallworth
