Spacious one-bed Wigan flat in impressive converted period house on the market for £85,000

Sat on a tree-lined road in Whitley, The Sycamores is a period house which has been converted into flats.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:06 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:10 am

On the market for offers in excess of £85,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this one-bed first-floor flat features an impressive lounge and dining room with two large windows, original fireplace, and high ceilings. The separate kitchen has a breakfast bar while the large double bedroom has a dressing area and en suite bathroom. Take a look around...

