On the market for £695,000 with Fine & Country, this four-bed property in Wycoller in the Pendle is a characterful period property featuring stone flagged floors, a spacious living room with wood-burner, mullioned windows, a breakfast kitchen with granite worktops, a cinema room with exposed ceiling and mezzanine office area, a one-bed annexe in the garden, and a bucolic garden. Take a look around...