Are you looking for a place to rent in Wigan?

Take a look at these 12 properties you can rent for £800 per month or less in Wigan currently available on Zoopla

As the cost of living crisis bites, Wigan families may well be looking to downsize to reduce their monthly rent payment.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:27 pm

And there are a plenty of fine properties available to rent in Wigan for £800 per month or less.

Here’s a small selection of some of them.

For more details on all the properties shown here, visit zoopla.co.uk

1. 2 bed semi £750pcm

Adams Drive, Pemberton

Photo: Zoopla

2. 2 bed terraced house £675pcm

City Road, Kitt Green

Photo: Zoopla

3. 2 bed house £700pcm

Bell Lane, Orrell

Photo: Zoopla

4. 2 bed terraced house £675pcm

Winifred Street, Ince

Photo: Zoopla

