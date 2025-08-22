The 14 best commuter towns in the UK, with good quality of life, excellent job prospects and affordable houses

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 16:00 BST

The best commuter towns in the UK for 2025 have been named.

With quick and cheap commutes to some of the country’s biggest cities, and average house prices as low as £170,000, they offer excellent value for money.

They also boast great job prospects and a good quality of life.

Commuter towns across the UK were ranked by Pepper Money, which took into account numerous factors to award them an overall score out of 469.

The list of the best commuter towns is dominated by locations in the North and the Midlands, where houses are more affordable.

Commuter towns near Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham are among those ranked highly.

One of the top commuter hotspots is just six minutes from the nearest city by public transport, with a £3 train fare.

As well as house prices and the cost of renting, the rankings took into account public transport journey times to the nearest city at 8am, rail fares, the median salary, and the quality of life according to people living there.

Another survey has ranked the UK’s brainiest cities.

Bolton is the UK's 14th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 289. It's just 23 minutes from Manchester by public transport, with train fares from £3.20. Bolton scores 7.7/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £194,000.

1. Bolton - 14th

Bolton is the UK's 14th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 289. It's just 23 minutes from Manchester by public transport, with train fares from £3.20. Bolton scores 7.7/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £194,000. | Google

Photo Sales
Solihull is the UK's 13th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 290. It's just 9 minutes from Birmingham by public transport, with train fares from £4.80. Solihull scores 7.8/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £326,000.

2. Solihull - 13th

Solihull is the UK's 13th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 290. It's just 9 minutes from Birmingham by public transport, with train fares from £4.80. Solihull scores 7.8/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £326,000. | Google

Photo Sales
Horsforth is the UK's 12th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 291. It's only 14 minutes from Leeds by public transport, with train fares from £2.50. Horsforth scores 7.5/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £368,072.

3. Horsforth - 12th

Horsforth is the UK's 12th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 291. It's only 14 minutes from Leeds by public transport, with train fares from £2.50. Horsforth scores 7.5/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £368,072. | Google

Photo Sales
Ilkeston is the UK's 11th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 294. It's only 14 minutes from Nottingham by public transport, with train fares from £4.80. Ilkeston scores 7.4/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £193,573.

4. Ilkeston - 11th

Ilkeston is the UK's 11th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 294. It's only 14 minutes from Nottingham by public transport, with train fares from £4.80. Ilkeston scores 7.4/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £193,573. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesHome and gardenPropertyBoost
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice