1 . Liverpool - £161,000

The average house price in the city of Liverpool is £161,000, according to Zoopla, which is the joint 8th cheapest in the North West. House prices have risen by 2.6% in the last year and Zoopla says house buyers are growing wise to the relative value compared with Manchester. It says that the combination of 'rich' heritage, ongoing regeneration and a 'proud' local community conttribute to Liverpool's appeal. People have also praised the nightlife, the parks, the waterfront and the friendly locals. | vichie81 - stock.adobe.com Photo: vichie81 - stock.adobe.com