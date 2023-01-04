News you can trust since 1853
The nine cheapest houses for sale in Wigan in 2023 according to Right Move

As the new year begins, there will be first-time buyers, people looking to move up the property ladder or downsize their homes. There are plenty of properties in Wigan that are new on the market in what is one of Greater Manchester’s msot affordable boroughs.

By Sian Jones
5 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:20pm

And these are the nine cheapest properties in Wigan at the moment – all going for less than £100,000.

1. File photo dated 14/10/14 of a sold and for sale signs. A gradual slowdown in the housing market in Scotland is likely as the cost-of-living crisis bites, a report has warned. House prices in Scotland continue to edge upwards but indicators are softening slightly, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) latest survey. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

These are the cheapest houses in Wigan

Photo: Andrew Matthews

2. Two bed terraced

This 2 bed terraced on Warrington Road in Springview is up for auction on January 18 at 10am with a guide price of £65,000

Photo: Right Move

3. Three Bedroom terraced

This 3 bed terraced on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton is for sale for £70,00

Photo: Right Move

4. Three bed terraced

This 3 bed terraced on Morden Avenue in Ashton is for sale for £70,000

Photo: Right Move

