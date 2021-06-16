Three-bed semi-detached Wigan family home with large conservatory, modern kitchen, and outstanding rear garden on the market for £300,000
This property is a real family home.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 1:49 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 1:50 pm
On the market for £300,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this three-bed semi-detached house in Wigan features a fully-fitted kitchen/breakfast area, a conservatory to the rear, garage and loft room, and a wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...
