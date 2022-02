New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most - and least - expensive places to buy a property in the Wigan area, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

Here we've rounded up the 10 most expensive streets in the Wigan area:

To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount.

1. Lancaster Lane The average price for this street in Parbold is £786,666 Photo Sales

2. Sennicar Lane This leafy spot in Wigan has an average price of £721,666 Photo Sales

3. Broadhurst Lane This rural location in Wrightington has an average price of £673,333 Photo Sales

4. Tan House Lane This second Parbold location have an average price of £668,000 Photo Sales