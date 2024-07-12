Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elderly residents of Wigan assisted accommodation have been trapped at home for weeks because the lift is out of order.

No 43 Riding Close in Hindley contains 25 apartments, mainly occupied by people in their 70s and 80s and many of whom have mobility issues.

But all of those unable to use the stairs of the three-storey block have been unable to go out since the sole lift went on the blink on June 19.

Pensioner William Barton outside his home, an assisted living complex in Hindley, where he and other residents feel trapped as the lift has been broken for weeks

Wigan Council told them there would be a delay of between one and two weeks because parts needed to be ordered from Greece!

Yet the dismayed occupants are now well into a fourth week without the vital machinery operational.

William and Dorothy Barton, 73 and 72 respectively, live on the first floor and both have mobility problems. Former Wigan Council personnel department worker William is awaiting a foot operation but can just about get up and down the stairs but Dorothy is marooned, having only recently come home from hospital after treatment for heart failure.

Mr Barton said: “We have lived here since 2016 and we moved her because of its selling points like ‘assisted living,’ ‘ideal if you have health issues,’you’re not getting any younger, but don't worry there’s a lift.’

"But that's all well and good until the lift stops working. It was June 19 that I first noticed a sticker over the buttons and an ‘out of order’ sign. The next day I rang the council and they didn’t seem to know anything about it, but then said it would be a week or two before it was sorted because of parts coming from Greece. I mean, what a strange place to need parts from – how long does it take to get them from there? Anyway, they clearly still haven’t come.

"Our calls and those of other residents have been met with a response of ‘it’s a work in progress.’ There are people living here who rely on that lift to get out of their homes and they’ve been trapped in there for weeks now, including Dorothy. It's not good enough.

“The lift is a necessity not a luxury.“Those not completely trapped now have to struggle up and downstaisr as it is the only way to dispose of rubbish, get mail and leave the building.“I have three medical appointments this week alone and am awaiting an operation on my left leg.“The Council has done nothing to assist the residents or even been in touch to update us.“This residence was touted as a jewel in the crown seven years ago when is was built.“Since that time the council has done nothing to stop it getting tarnished.“This saga is just one on many concerns that the residents have.“I pay a large rent of £600 which includes a Service Charge of £127 a month.“What do I get for this? Nothing.”

A spokesperson for Wigan Council, said: “We are aware of the issue with the lifts at Riding Close, and would like to apologise to any residents who have been impacted.

“We’re optimistic that the emergency repairs will be completed this week, and we’d like to reassure residents that lift engineers will be back on site today (July 12).”