Unique four-bed Standish family home with gorgeous kitchen and landscaped gardens on the market for £500,000
This unique Lower Standish Ground home has a truly stunning kitchen.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:22 pm
On the market for £499,995 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed property was built five years ago and features a showpiece family kitchen with large breakfast bar, a reception room with inglenook feature fireplace, with stone hearth, a dining room with vaulted ceiling, a master with en-suite and spacious walk-in wardrobe, and landscaped gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...
