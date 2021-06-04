Visually stunning four-bed Upholland property with sensational interior, three reception rooms, and home gym yours for £500,000
This property has been described by the estate agent as 'prestigious'.
On the market for £500,000 with Borron Shaw, this four-bed detached home in Upholland enjoys a prime position and boasts a uniquely sensational floorplan, spacious rooms, and impressive interiors, as well as two bathrooms, a home gym, three reception rooms, a music room, a home office, a large breakfast kitchen, and well-kept gardens with double detached garage. Take a look around...
