Residents have voiced anger after a council ruling to block yet more house-building in a Wigan community was overturned on appeal.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes wanted to build 57 more homes in Standish, but the local authority’s planning committee rejected it, saying infrastructure couldn’t support it.

But the developer objected and the matter was sent to a government planning inspector, who has now given the application the go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood forum Standish Voice had protested at the blueprint, saying that it did not comply with aspects of the Standish Neighbourhood Plan it drew up nor Wigan Council’s own Local Plan.

The area off Pepper Lane, where the 57 homes will now been built after Wigan Council's planning refusal was overturned.

But the report upholding the appeal reads: “Whilst the proposal would not accord with certain sections of Policies SP 4 and H1, the proposed development would nevertheless not have any harmful effects on infrastructure in the surrounding area which is the primary focus of Policy H1 and objective 4.”

The appeal hearing last month heard from Standish councillors and Standish Voice who said the village’s infrastructure could not cope with more homes on top of the 2,000 built and being constructed over the past decade.

The report shows the inspector dismissed worries from the NHS locally about an increase in population potentially overwhelming GP services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also notes a lack of evidence from Wigan Council about the impact on local roads - despite the huge increase in congestion on Standish’s streets over the past few years.

A Standish Voice spokesperson said: “While this is not surprising given the Government’s mantra of unfettered housebuilding, it is disappointing that local voices have been totally dismissed.

“Wigan’s planning committee agreed with stark warnings from the NHS locally that our health services in Standish could be overwhelmed by passing this new scheme – raising fears of ever-worsening GP provision – and more than 170 people objected to the plans, including all Standish councillors.

“The planning inspector has dismissed this despite acknowledging that this application does not accord with aspects of our Neighbourhood Plan and Borough local plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will discuss how we go forward but someone in power does need to tell our community when this over-development will stop.”

Residents also had their say on social media.

Margaret Hambleton wrote: “Absolutely ridiculous. What’s the point of a local plan?”

Les Melling said: “You will only get what you want and voted for if we also want it. Modern-day democracy folks.”

And Andy Price said: “The government planning inspectorate is signing off anything and everything at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has certainly been a push from Whitehall to clear the way for more developments because the country is suffering from a national housing shortage.

By the same token there is pressure to approve more HMOs to maximise the number of residents in existing residential buildings, while re-defining some open areas as “grey belt” rather than green belt to remove obstacles for developers.

Standish is one of the Wigan borough areas to have seen the largest increase in population in the last decade or more, while there hasn’t been a commensurate increase in school and doctor places, and traffic problems there increase by the year.