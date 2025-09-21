Rent in Wigan rose by an inflation-busting seven per cent over the past year, new figures show.

While annual growth in rental prices across Great Britain has been slowing, campaign group Generation Rent warned "rents continue to rise faster than our wages" and urged the Government to act on rent increases.

Provisional figures from the ONS show the average private rent in Wigan reached £700 per month in the year to August – up seven per cent from £652 a year prior.

It was also up 37 per cent from an estimated £511 a month five years ago.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately 10 per cent of the market.

Across the North West, the average rent was £916 – rising seven per cent from the year before.

Trafford had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,336 per month, while the lowest was in Burnley at £613.

The average private rent in Great Britain was £1,360 per month in August. While this was £73, or 5.7 per cent, higher than 12 months ago, this annual growth rate was down from 5.9 per cent in the 12 months to July.

Ben Twomey, Generation Rent chief executive, said: "Homes are the foundations of our lives, but rents continue to rise faster than our wages, swallowing more and more of our income.

"High rents push people into homelessness and trap them in temporary accommodation, they pull children into poverty and prevent people from saving for the future.

"We rightly have caps on our energy and water bills, but the same protections don’t exist to stop landlords from pricing us out of our homes.

"The Government can and must act through devolving powers to Mayors to limit rent increases in their areas."

Separate ONS figures published earlier this week show a rise in total wage growth including bonuses to 4.7 per cent in the quarter to July, up from 4.6 per cent in the three months to June.

The provisional figures also show the different costs for various homes in Wigan, from £508 for a one-bed property to £1,080 for a home with four or more bedrooms in August.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached housed cost £944 to rent per month

A semi-detached cost £778 per month

A terraced house was £700 per month

And a flat or maisonette was £599 a month

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "The best way to reduce rents is to boost supply, and we will build 1.5 million homes to restore the dream of homeownership.

"We will give people security through our Renters’ Rights Bill, empower tenants to challenge rent hikes and have been clear we will not allow rent controls – which make it harder to find an affordable home."

UK Inflation Rate is currently at 3.80 per cent, compared to 3.80 last month and 2.20 last year. This is higher than the long term average of 2.83 per cent.