Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

House prices in Wigan rose slightly in November, new figures show.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to November was £194,247 – a 0.1 per cent increase on October.

The picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased by 0.6 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.4 per cent over the last year.

The November rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.4 per cent over the last year

It means the area ranked 16th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Wigan rising by £9,900 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 10 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Wyre lost 3.7 per cent of their value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, average house prices in November fell slightly on the month before, but have accelerated by 3.3 per cent over the past year.

Separate figures from the ONS show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 2.5 per cent in December, down from 2.6 per cent the previous month.

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said: "The surprise dip in inflation is some positive news for borrowers who will have been unsettled by the recent unrest in the gilt markets and what it may mean for mortgage rates.

"Although there may still be increases to come in the months ahead, the fall in inflation will firm up the hopes that the Bank of England will cut the base rate in February."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hollingworth said the market is unsure the Bank of England will cut rates as far and as quickly as had previously been expected, adding the uncertainty has "seen fixed rates edging higher before the end of the year, something that’s continued into the new year.

"This will have added an unwelcome dollop of uncertainty for borrowers that had been hoping for continued improvement in mortgage rates.

"The base rate is still expected to fall but the question is whether that drop will now be shallower and more gradual.

"These latest figures will help to maintain some stability in mortgage rates but those borrowers coming to the end of their current deal are still likely to want to secure a new rate a few months ahead of time.

"That will allow them to dodge any further increases if fixed rates continue to rise but still gives them room to review if things take a turn for the better."