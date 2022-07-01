While in the midst of an economic crisis, mortgage lender Halifax has cofirmed that property prices increased by 10.5 per cent in the last 12 months, with the averagehitting a record £289,099.

So many house-hunters are expected to be doing extensive research before moving to a new neighbourhood.

Property experts, Insulation Express conducted a study to determine which areas of the UK are among the noisiest to call home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A map of the quietest towns and cities in the UK

They achieved this by sending freedom of information requests to 49 local councils and were able to establish the disturbances recorded during a period of five years (January 1 2017 to January 1 2022). And from this Wigan appeared second in the list of quietest towns or cities, receiving 2,238 official complaints.

The North West saw four towns in the top 10 as Bolton, Warrington and Blackburn also featured among the more peaceful areas in which to reside.

In contrast Belfast and Manchester topped the list registering 32,305 and 27,282 incidents respectively.

Jenny Turner, property manager at Insulation Express, said: “It’s no surprise that councils in highly populated areas will receive a larger amount of noise complaints

"We would recommend homeowners and renters look to soundproof their homes by rearranging furniture, hanging heavy curtains at windows and doors and even adding items such as bookcases along walls to create an extra barrier to lower the intrusion of external noise.”