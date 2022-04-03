Wainhomes won planning permission for the 119-home development on Rectory Lane, Standish, inbetween the newly-built countryside development opposite The Owls and the railway line.

Access was only through the Barrowcroft Green estate.

Now the developer also wants future residents to be able access the land from Rectory Lane itself – a point originally ruled as “unworkable” by Wigan Council.

General view of Rectory Lane, Standish - A gap in the bushes lead to an opening as housing developers are asking for an alternative access to develop a new housing estate

The local authority refused planning permission for the estate on farmland, but it was overturned by a Government planning inspector and allowed outline permission in 2017, with detailed plans being passed in March last year.

In this latest application, residents representative group Standish Voice has objected to both entry points for the site, calling them “totally unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for Standish Voice said: “Planning permission for this site should not have been given in the first place – Wigan Council was right to refuse it.

"Not only this is a greenfield area, but access is far too difficult.

"Either it is through winding residential roads in an existing estate, which is hugely dangerous, or it is on a blind bend on a dark and notoriously busy stretch of road. Rectory Lane at that point is either congested in the rush hours or a racetrack at quieter times of the day.

“The council originally dismissed this access as unworkable and needs to uphold that view now.

“This is another example of an unelected Government inspector allowing a totally inappropriate housing development in Standish without knowing or understanding the local conditions or, frankly, caring about the future ramifications of their decision on our community.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “This application has recently been received and will be considered in line with national and local planning policy. There will be the opportunity for local people to comment on the application, as part of the application consultation process, as per standard procedure.”

As well as this there is also a planning application for a new detached nursery building and MUGA pitch at Wood Fold primary.

It it expected that the current will be used for extra classrooms should the school need to expand due to the housing developments.

The Wigan Observer contacted Wood Fold for a comment but has not yet received a response.