Hygiene ratings latest results - Wigan eateries inspected

The cleanliness of Wigan’s culinary industry has been put under the microscope again with a variety of marks being dished out.
Health inspectors made surprise visits to 43 food-serving establishments across the borough in October, and the highest possible rating of Five, meaning cleanliness ‘very good’, was awarded to 17 eateries.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2019:
FIVE STARS
Astleys Sandwich Bar & Delicatessen, 48 Higher Green Lane, Tyldesley
Care Love Learn at St Oswalds, Council Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Dolce - Woodfield Primary School, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Dolce St Catharine’s C of E Primary School, Scholefield Lane, Wigan
Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street, Atherton
Fu Kwai, 206B Newton Road, Lowton
Harvester Atherleigh, Atherleigh Way, Leigh
Holyrood Day Nursery, 320 Manchester Road, Astley
La Mamma, 5 Orrell Road, Orrell
Little Angels Day Nursery, Talbot Street, Golborne
McDonalds Restaurants, Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne
MetroFresh St Judes Rc Juniors, Worsley Mesnes Drive, Wigan
St Catharines C of E Primary School Breakfast Club, Scholefield Lane, Wigan
Tesco Family Dining Ltd - (Customer Cafe), Derby Street, Leigh
The Ducklings Day Nursery, 115 Warrington Road, Leigh
Twist Lane Private Day Nursery, 21 Twist Lane, Leigh
Wigan & Leigh Hospice, Kildare Street, Hindley
FOUR STARS
Babar Elephant, 190 Upholland Road, Billinge
Five Star food & Wine, 257 Orrell Road, Orrell
Four Corners, 190 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Hel’s Kitchen Cafe & Takeaway, 43 Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield
High Peak Lodge Residential & Nursing Home, Bedford Square, Leigh
Little People Day Nursery, Warrington Road, Newtown
Lord Nelson Inn, 4 Bridge Street, Hindley
MetroFresh St Stephens Ce J & I School, Manchester Road, Astley
Mughal Spice, King Street West, Wigan
Tesco Extra, Derby Street, Leigh
The New Charles Dickens Inn, 14 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
THREE STARS
Ajanta Indian Cuisine, 717 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Enfield Street Chippy, 52 Enfield Street, Wigan
Gelato Royale, 755 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Once Upon A Teacup, Darlington Street East, Wigan
Rams Head Hotel, 248 Slag Lane, Lowton
The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club, The Avenue, Leigh
TWO STARS
H D Food & Fuel Ltd, Firs Lane, Leigh
Sunny Chinese Takeaway, 69 Wellfield Road, Wigan
ONE STARS
Ajmeer Manzil, 11 High Street, Standish
Carr Lane Foods, 42 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Emzy, 173 Manchester Road, Ince
Frodshams, 537b Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Gola Newsagent, 320 Holden Road, Leigh
Hindley Hall Golf Club, Hall Lane, Aspull
Mama Mia, 731 Ormskirk Road, Wigan