Hygiene ratings latest results - Wigan eateries inspected

The cleanliness of Wigan’s culinary industry has been put under the microscope again with a variety of marks being dished out.

Health inspectors made surprise visits to 43 food-serving establishments across the borough in October, and the highest possible rating of Five, meaning cleanliness ‘very good’, was awarded to 17 eateries.

Hygiene ratings - latest results

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2019:

FIVE STARS

Astleys Sandwich Bar & Delicatessen, 48 Higher Green Lane, Tyldesley

Care Love Learn at St Oswalds, Council Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Dolce - Woodfield Primary School, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Dolce St Catharine’s C of E Primary School, Scholefield Lane, Wigan

Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street, Atherton

Fu Kwai, 206B Newton Road, Lowton

Harvester Atherleigh, Atherleigh Way, Leigh

Holyrood Day Nursery, 320 Manchester Road, Astley

La Mamma, 5 Orrell Road, Orrell

Little Angels Day Nursery, Talbot Street, Golborne

McDonalds Restaurants, Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne

MetroFresh St Judes Rc Juniors, Worsley Mesnes Drive, Wigan

St Catharines C of E Primary School Breakfast Club, Scholefield Lane, Wigan

Tesco Family Dining Ltd - (Customer Cafe), Derby Street, Leigh

The Ducklings Day Nursery, 115 Warrington Road, Leigh

Twist Lane Private Day Nursery, 21 Twist Lane, Leigh

Wigan & Leigh Hospice, Kildare Street, Hindley

FOUR STARS

Babar Elephant, 190 Upholland Road, Billinge

Five Star food & Wine, 257 Orrell Road, Orrell

Four Corners, 190 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Hel’s Kitchen Cafe & Takeaway, 43 Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield

High Peak Lodge Residential & Nursing Home, Bedford Square, Leigh

Little People Day Nursery, Warrington Road, Newtown

Lord Nelson Inn, 4 Bridge Street, Hindley

MetroFresh St Stephens Ce J & I School, Manchester Road, Astley

Mughal Spice, King Street West, Wigan

Tesco Extra, Derby Street, Leigh

The New Charles Dickens Inn, 14 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

THREE STARS

Ajanta Indian Cuisine, 717 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Enfield Street Chippy, 52 Enfield Street, Wigan

Gelato Royale, 755 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Once Upon A Teacup, Darlington Street East, Wigan

Rams Head Hotel, 248 Slag Lane, Lowton

The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club, The Avenue, Leigh

TWO STARS

H D Food & Fuel Ltd, Firs Lane, Leigh

Sunny Chinese Takeaway, 69 Wellfield Road, Wigan

ONE STARS

Ajmeer Manzil, 11 High Street, Standish

Carr Lane Foods, 42 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Emzy, 173 Manchester Road, Ince

Frodshams, 537b Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Gola Newsagent, 320 Holden Road, Leigh

Hindley Hall Golf Club, Hall Lane, Aspull

Mama Mia, 731 Ormskirk Road, Wigan