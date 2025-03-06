I somehow ended up at the front of the world’s fastest rollercoaster on a holiday of a lifetime in Abu Dhabi - and here’s how it went.

It wasn’t meant to be like this, or at least this isn’t what I’d expected. Boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi, I had no clue what lay in store, really. Read the itinerary? Nah, I’m not really the type. ‘Come to the UAE’, they said. And I said, ‘no worries, where do I sign?’. Just take it as it comes. Well, this time, maybe I’d bitten off more than I could chew.

I’d packed for some winter sun, a bit of a top up of the tan and all that, a pool break. Nah. As someone passed me some racing goggles and revealed I’d reached the end of the queue to sit right at the very front of the fastest rollercoaster on the planet, it dawned on me - do I even like this kind of thing? Sure I’d been comfortable(ish) with the thought of having a go on Formula Rossa, which is in the Guinness Book of Records, otherwise I wouldn’t have joined the queue, but I hadn’t quite bargained on being right in the driving seat.

I’m not all that much of a thrill-seeker, I like a thrill but haven’t really sought them out, bar a bash on the health and safety averse, poorly put together rides at the Hoppings in Newcastle, when it sweeps into Toon once a summer. Now, that’s taking your life in your hands right there. However, I’d always said I’d try anything, but this? Well, now I have little choice, having been hassled down a one-way queue to the front car. As I’m parting with my belongings, hopefully not for the last time - stop, being silly, Liam - and stepping into what a slimmed down racer on what looked like an endless track, I really wondered whether I’d made the most sensible call.

When in Abu Dhabi, I suppose. Five, four, three, two... catapulted at more than 240km/h up, round and in all directions, this really was living, I think. Adrenaline coursed through my veins and into every corner of my being, as my soul and sanity, for a few moments, at least, left my body behind. This was like nothing I’d ever felt before, pinned back into my seat, I was given what felt like a true F1 experience, teeth clenched, knuckles white. And in a flash, after sharp turns and swirls, it was over. I’d done it. Wow.

My legs like jelly, heart skipping beats, constitution in bits and a buzz from to toe. I’m walking - or wobbling - on air right now, as I depart to applause. Someone waiting in the queue from what looked like an Indian school party shouts: ‘How was it?’. My answer: ‘I’m not sure, give me a moment to work it out.’

That assault on the senses came on my first day. The very first experience I encountered on Yas Island at Ferrari World, as National World were invited to check out Abu Dhabi and its many wonders by Travel Republic.

National World spent some days on the holiday of a lifetime in Abu Dhabi. | National World

This place is everything you’d imagined, and more.

Now, I’m not going to stand here and claim to be an expert on these kind of things. I’ve never been to Florida and done the theme park thing either as a kid or an adult. And I’m not going to profess to be an expert when it comes to holidaying in the Middle East. So, when you read this, be aware, this all comes from a bit of a theme park and UAE virgin.

One area I definitely lack purity is in relation to good times, R&R and good food - and this review definitely has a fair bit of that, too, as well as a sprinkling of glitz and culture.

Hotel - a ‘super’ lap of themed luxury

After flying Etihad from Manchester, and a bit of an early drive across from Newcastle, the mind and body were weary on arrival at Abu Dhabi. A quick transfer, feed, shower and sleep was needed for the days head. A dazedly wandered into the foyer of my base for the week - the WB Curio Collection Abu Dhabi - and nothing awakens like a slap across the face with walls of childhood memories. I was soon wide-eyed, watching as walls moved around me, showing characters of new and old, playing out scenes from their series, skits and films. Everything from Dumb and Dumber, to Batman, The Lord of the Rings and some old, old favourites like Scooby Doo and Tom and Jerry.

As the senses again began to fail, I had to leave the wonders of the hotel behind, for a few hours at least, and retired to my room, with room service, ahead of some theme park treats.

A Wagyu beef burger with fries and a tiramisu hit the spot, all scoffed lying on a plush double bed, with Superman above the headboard. Now that’s what you call a first night.

Ferrari World, Yas Island - thrill-seekers paradise

Is it OK to say I’m not into cars as a man? They’re kind of just something that gets me from A to B. But cars don’t at all have to be your thing to be immersed in everything four wheels at Ferrari World.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is an award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park that celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to over 40 thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, spectacular live shows, and popular seasonal festivities that showcase extraordinary performances from around the globe.

As mentioned, it’s home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, the record-breaking Flying Aces and the most immersive roller coaster Mission Ferrari.

It was here I had my first of many life-changing experiences, first on the world’s fastest, then on the aforementioned Flying Aces. Still rattled from my whizz around the skies of Yas Island on Rosso, I was transported to a floorless, bi-plane experience, thrown upside down and turned inside out, all the while with an illogical anxiety that I wasn’t strapped in properly. I was, very obviously, but who can’t say they haven’t felt that fear/buzz before, right?

Warner Brothers World, Yas Island - more than you’d ever expect

Why do one, when you can do two, right? Another day, another theme park. This time a more light-hearted affair, Warner Brothers World.

Now, you wouldn’t be alone in thinking this would likely be all things Tweetie Pie and Elmer Fudd, well, not quite.

All indoors, this multi-world theme park has Vegas Sphere-like effects around the sky, with clouds, days, nights and moods altering everything around you. It also had some remarkable staging, with everyone able to one minute be looking over the day’s print title in the Daily Planet alongside Clark Kent and the next being jolted around The Joker’s house in Gotham.

The Park features a total of 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment.

My favourite, among many, was the Scarecrow Scare Raid. This had you twisting and soaring through the skies with some mind-spinning, upside-down manoeuvres.

After a morning of ups, downs, scares and frights, it was time for lunch - and each zone has its own special offerings. We lunched in the main square and it was one I king would be proud of. It’s not often I turn down dessert - anyone who knows me, knows that all too well - but on this occasion the generous helpings of steak, seafood and a gold-dusted coffee were ample for this said king on said occasion.

The REAL F1 and a near leaderboard showing

Again, I keep saying this, I’m just not that into cars. But it would have been daft to turn down the chance to race at the Yas Marina Circuit, where Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most F1 stage wins, right?

So, in the interests of the review, I too donned racing garb, helmet and such, and did some karting, with the backdrop of the towering racing main stands around us. This, it proved, to me, was one of the most special experiences of the whole trip, even if I did only dip on to the leaderboard for a matter of seconds. It was, I might add, a very competitive field.

You can tell this attracts the pros. Some continental voices littered the pit lane as we geared up for the greens above our heads, and when it was all go, the wheat cleared themselves from the chaff rather fast. While some were posting Lando Norris-esque times on the track, my ‘feel my way into it’ approach didn’t really carry much favour as my race name - Bruno - named after my favourite footballer, I’ll let you guess the surname, rarely got a mention on the top 10, which was illuminated for all to see as you whizzed back around the track.

Honing the craft, I began to drift more and break less and for a brief second at least, I crept on. There I was, name in lights, such a proud moment, then gone again, in a flash. 11th place I finish. I’ll take it as a first go, but I walked away wondering what could have been had I went pedal to the metal from early doors.

Anyway, enough of that now, time for some refreshment. Friday night means dinner at Mika, Yas Marina.

As the raceday colours lit the sky in the distance, this restaurant, was the perfect waterside retreat for me to drown my karting dream sorrows. Modern med cuisine, and in the Michelin Guide, this was a stunning end to a fun filled couple of days. The chicken schnitzel with lemon and caper butter sauce was to die for.

Saadiyat Island - culture for days

When fun was the order to now, culture came into light as the trip edged to a close.

Where Yas brings the action, Saadiyat was a different vibe altogether. This is where the real rich and enlightened come to play.

We spent the morning among the art work and high classes, all dressed to the nines for their Insta shot, at Louvre.

While the rush of the previous two days did much to bring out the inner child, the final one got the mind to work. First the art, then a trip to The Abrahamic Family House, a remarkable place where three religious unite, with Christianity, Islam and Judaism all having a home on the one, culturally important site. Even without the historical significance, this place was simple stunning architecturally.

Add all that in with the fact the cultural quarter is soon to have a Guggenheim also, and you can see why Saadiyat will soon become a site of cultural pilgrimage for many.

We lunched by the beach at the five star Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. This was the perfect tonic to a remarkably busy press trip. The cool house music vibe, the luxurious food and amazing house cocktails, with soft, white sand under feet made for a quite beautiful moment.

The evening took the party down to the beach again, but this time to where Lebanese offerings aplenty flooded our tables and bellies at Beirut Sur Mer, Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

Breads, cheeses, fresh fish, meats and dips saw us all chat the night away as the Arabian sky turned turned from orange to purple around us.

Final verdict - to go or not to go? That is the question

Go. Please, go. This isn’t a request, more a demand.

I travelled as a single, but this would suit a double, and even more so a party with kids. I know my two, eight and 11, would have killed to be there - and they’d have loved every minute.

If you’re into your culture, what it lacks in history it more than makes up for in lavish modernism and has beaches to match its riches.

If it’s all about the thrill, as explained, this really is a place you can lose yourself - and, in fairness, I didn’t even have time to try out the other offerings, with Yas Waterworld and Seaworld also on your doorstep.

Abu Dhabi deals with Travel Republic

June Departure

Hotel: Rixos Premium Saadiyat island

Dates: 18 Jun 25 – 22 Jun 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: GF

Departing: LHR

Based on 2 adults sharing

Deluxe Room Garden View

Offer: Savings on stay

Ultra All Inclusive

Total price £998pp

June Departure

Hotel: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection By Hilton

Dates: 18 Jun 25 – 22 Jun 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: GF

Departing: LHR

Based on 2 adults sharing

King Artist Room

Offer: Savings on stay - Complimentary daily single entry of the following Theme Parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Bed and Breakfast

Total price £985pp

June Departure

Hotel: Radisson Blu Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Dates: 18 Jun 25 – 23 Jun 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: QR

Departing: MAN

Based on 2 adults sharing

Standard Room Plaza View

Offer: Early booking 40% savings on stay

Bed and Breakfast

Total price £774pp

June Departure

Hotel: Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Dates: 18 Jun 25 – 23 Jun 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: QR

Departing: BHX

Based on 2 adults sharing

Standard King Plaza View

Offer: Early booking 40% savings on stay

Bed and Breakfast

Total price £778pp

June Departure

Hotel: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Dates: 18 Jun 25 – 23 Jun 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: QR

Departing: EDI

Based on 2 adults sharing

Guest Room King With Yas Theme Park Access

Offer: Savings on stay - Complimentary daily single entry of the following Theme Parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Total price £1061pp

March departure (Couple)

Hotel: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Dates: 17 Mar 25 – 22 Mar 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: EY

Departing: LHR

Based on 2 adults sharing

Guest Room King With Yas Theme Park Access

Offer: Savings on stay - Complimentary daily single entry of the following Theme Parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Total price £927pp

March departure (Family)

Hotel: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Dates: 17 Mar 25 – 22 Mar 25

Number of nights: 4

Airline: EY

Departing: LHR

Based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing

Guest Room King With Yas Theme Park Access

Offer: Savings on stay - Complimentary daily single entry of the following Theme Parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Total price £711pp (Adults and Children)