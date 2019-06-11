It's the mid 80s and hundreds of people await the arrival of the Queen at Wigan Pier to perform the official opening ceremony

In pictures: Wigan through the decades

We've trawled through our archives once more to dig out some classic pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear.


Have a flick through our pictures and take a trip down Memory Lane ...

The greenhouses in the grounds of Haigh Hall were a popular haunt for Wiganers for many years
The greenhouses in the grounds of Haigh Hall were a popular haunt for Wiganers for many years
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Regent Street in Wigan in the late 1960s
Regent Street in Wigan in the late 1960s
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Michael Heseltine at Wigan Pier in the 1970s
Michael Heseltine at Wigan Pier in the 1970s
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Wigan fans wait at Central Park for the team coach from Wembley in 1985
Wigan fans wait at Central Park for the team coach from Wembley in 1985
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5