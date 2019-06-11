In pictures: Wigan through the decades
We've trawled through our archives once more to dig out some classic pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear.
Have a flick through our pictures and take a trip down Memory Lane ...
The greenhouses in the grounds of Haigh Hall were a popular haunt for Wiganers for many years
Regent Street in Wigan in the late 1960s
Michael Heseltine at Wigan Pier in the 1970s
Wigan fans wait at Central Park for the team coach from Wembley in 1985
