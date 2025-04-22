Citizens Advice and their impact this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough has supported the community for over 85 years, and while the issues people need help with have changed, the dedication of its staff and volunteers has remained unwavering throughout.

In the past 12 months, the charity has helped clients claim £4,594,240 and written off £465,156 of debt. 98% of clients were satisfied or highly satisfied with the service they received.

An adviser at the charity said: “I see the impact that I make on people’s lives everyday. People end phone calls with me, knowing their next step and people I help with forms end up getting the financial support they need, not to just get by, but to really thrive.”

Could you volunteer with us and contribute to the local community? Find out more information at https://www.cawb.org.uk/volunteering