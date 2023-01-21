Citizens Advice Wigan Borough shares tips for saving money on your energy bills

The charity has teamed up with Energy Saving Trust to provide the following advice for making small savings around the home.

Turning your appliances off standby could save you £65 a year;

Draught-proofing windows, doors and blocking cracks around your home could save you up to £125 a year;

People across Wigan borough are struggling with sky-high energy bills

Turning off lights when you leave a room could save you £25 a year;

Washing your clothes at 30 degrees and doing one less machine run a week could save you around £34 a year;

Ditching the tumble-dryer and drying your clothes on racks in a well-ventilated room or outside in warmer weather could save you £70 a year;

Reducing your shower time to four minutes can save you £95 a year;

Swapping one bath a week with a four-minute shower can save you £20 a year;

Avoiding overfilling the kettle could save you £13 a year;

Running your dishwasher one time less per week could save you £17 a year.

But the CAB says that people must get all the support to which they are entitled.

These lifestyle changes still might not cover the hole in household budgets, so Citizens Advice Wigan Borough is also urging people to check they’re getting all the support they’re entitled to.

This could include:

Energy Bills Support Scheme — a £400 discount given to every household. People who use prepayment meters are also entitled to this - there’s more information here on how this works;

Warm Home Discount — a £150 discount if you get certain benefits;

Fuel vouchers — if you can’t afford to top up your prepayment meter;

Cold weather payments — payments if you get certain benefits and the weather is extremely cold; and

Grants from your energy supplier — to help you pay off debts you may owe.

For more information, visit the Citizens Advice website.

The charity says that if you owe money to your energy supplier, you should speak to them about setting up a payment plan. They are responsible for helping you find a way to pay your bills.

Lisa Kidston, chief officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “We know times are extremely hard and a lot of people are struggling to stay afloat. It’s important to know about any way you can safely save money and what support you’re entitled to.