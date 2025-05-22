Demonstrators lobby Wigan councillors over benefit cuts
Just hours after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer indicated a partial U-turn over the axing of the latter of those two benefits, representatives of Wigan Unison, North West pensioners, Disabled People Against Cuts and Wigan Trades Council were outside the town hall ahead of the annual mayor-making ceremony making their own feelings known.
Malcolm Jones, secretary of Wigan Retired Members, said: “We are asking Wigan Council to call on members of parliament across Wigan borough to vote against the Disability Green paper .
"According to a Freedom of Information request from Disabled People Against Cuts to the DWP, 87 per cent of those on the current standard rate will lose PIP (Personal Independce Payment) under the current eligibility criteria.
"With the cost of living rising, this will push vulnerable people in to poverty.
"PIP also supports many people in work.