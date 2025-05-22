Wigan councillors have been lobbied over cuts to disability allowances and the winter fuel allowance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just hours after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer indicated a partial U-turn over the axing of the latter of those two benefits, representatives of Wigan Unison, North West pensioners, Disabled People Against Cuts and Wigan Trades Council were outside the town hall ahead of the annual mayor-making ceremony making their own feelings known.

Malcolm Jones, secretary of Wigan Retired Members, said: “We are asking Wigan Council to call on members of parliament across Wigan borough to vote against the Disability Green paper .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"According to a Freedom of Information request from Disabled People Against Cuts to the DWP, 87 per cent of those on the current standard rate will lose PIP (Personal Independce Payment) under the current eligibility criteria.

Demonstrators outside Wigan Town Hall

"With the cost of living rising, this will push vulnerable people in to poverty.

"PIP also supports many people in work.

"For instance, some people can work a few hours or part time and due to disability can not work any longer.

"Taking away PIP will be a massive loss in income potentially pushing those in work in to poverty.”