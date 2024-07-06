House prices in Wigan: The 12 cheapest properties for sale, according to latest figures

By Alan Weston
Published 6th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties currently on the market in Wigan (for around £100,000 or less).

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

Properties in Wigan had an overall average price of £174,199 over the last year, so all these homes for sale are at the budget end of the market, with some also needing extensive renovation.

For full details on all these houses and flats, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

Offers over £95k are being sought for this two-bed terraced house

1. Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

Offers over £95k are being sought for this two-bed terraced housePhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A one-bed flat is on offer from £60k

2. Newton Close, Wigan

A one-bed flat is on offer from £60kPhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Offers in the region of £100k are being sought for this three-bed terraced house in need of renovation

3. Warrington Road, Ince

Offers in the region of £100k are being sought for this three-bed terraced house in need of renovationPhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Offers from £99,950 are being sought for this two-bed terraced house

4. Bedford Street, Whelley, Wigan

Offers from £99,950 are being sought for this two-bed terraced housePhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesWiganProperties

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.