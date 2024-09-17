Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Column from Jo Platt MP (Leigh and Atherton)

For me, the recent vote on Winter Fuel Payments was an incredibly difficult one. Labour always knew it would be tough, but that doesn’t make such decisions any easier. The economic inheritance of the past fourteen years of Conservative chaos has been shown to be far worse than what was forecast, and that has left us with no good choices.

I’ve seen how a Labour Government can change peoples’ lives for the better, and that’s the reason why I got into politics in the first place. In the coming months I’ll continue to work closely with the local authority and relevant agencies to ensure that pensioners, and families, receive the vital support they need.

Supporting residents

At the time of my last column, I was in the process of setting up both my office in the constituency and in Westminster. After a full and open recruitment process, I’m pleased to say that this has now been completed.

My team in Leigh, which includes a full-time member of staff with extensive welfare rights experience, are offering dedicated support to the residents of Leigh and Atherton and will shortly be opening the doors for regular drop-ins, in addition to announcing the dates of my constituency surgeries.

Ending Section 21s

I’m contacted frequently by residents who are struggling with housing, and in particular, renters who are having to contend with the uncertainty, instability, and mental strain that comes with being served a section 21 ‘no fault’ eviction notice.

Across Leigh and Atherton, people are facing homelessness through no fault of their own, and that’s why I’m pleased to see significant progress being made by this Labour Government to meet its election pledge to bring an end to Section 21s

The Renters’ Rights Bill will give greater securing to millions of renters, drive up housing standards, and support good landlords by helping to remove the unfair competition presented by those who rent out substandard properties to tenants.

It will also: put an end to rental bidding wars, stop mid-tenancy rent hikes, extend Awaab's Law to the Private Sector, end the blanket ban on renting to benefit claimants and families, and apply a Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector.

Strengthening Security

This week, also saw ‘Martyn’s Law’ being introduced to Parliament, in tribute to Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people tragically killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

The new legislation will strengthen the security of public events, by making sure that venues across the UK better protect the public from terrorism through improving their preparedness against attacks and by putting measures in places to protect them from harm.

Martyn’s mother, Figen Murray, has campaigned tirelessly for Martyn’s Law and it’s through her unwavering determination that we’re now one step closer to ensuring that the public has the additional protections it needs.

The week ahead

This coming week, I have a packed schedule of meetings and discussions across the constituency, all aimed at making our towns - Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Lowton, Golborne and Astley - better places to live and work. Focusing on collaborating with community members, local organisations, and leaders to address the specific needs of each town.

To get in touch email: [email protected]