Meet the former Wigan Athletic player tackling fuel poverty as a Green Doctor

With the new League One season well underway, one former Wigan Athletic player ahs taken a totally different career path since handing up his boots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played a combined 220 matches in the 1980s and 90s for Everton, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic, Neill Rimmer now provides energy efficiency advice as a Groundwork Green Doctor to people living in fuel poverty across Cheshire, Lancashire and Merseyside.

Supported by Cadent Foundation, Groundwork Green Doctors support those living in fuel poverty through the Stay Warm, Stay Well programme. Helping people struggling with their energy bills, Green Doctors visit homes and offer practical guidance on energy efficiency, including behaviour change tips, as well as referrals to other local support services, including debt advice and food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former footballer and current commentator, Neill Rimmer, became a Green Doctor 18 months ago and has no regrets.

Former footballer Neill Rimmer is now a Green Doctor with Groundwork.

Neill said: “I was always interested in the energy industry and, speaking to people working as Green Doctors, I thought it really suited me. Also, having worked on other projects at Groundwork, I realised I really enjoyed helping other people to sort out problems.

“I enjoy being able to help people, from solving their energy problems to helping clients in food and fuel poverty. It can be very rewarding. I also enjoy being part of the team that are so helpful and supportive. It is vital to help the many people that are in energy crisis and feel they have nowhere to turn, and don’t know how to solve their issue and move their life on.”

Like all Green Doctors across the country, Neill supports people with energy efficiency advice and installing measures that help keep homes warm and safe during winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neill said: “I have many experiences of helping people in many ways, from helping a client sort out their water debt due to a leaking toilet in a rented property, to being able to support a client that had been in hospital for many months and hadn’t been able to access his energy account and then subsequently built up debt. It’s the most rewarding job I have ever done. I enjoy every day, look forward to new challenges and can’t speak highly enough of the managers and the team I’m part of, who are all focused on helping people as best they can.”

If you would like to be referred to the Green Doctors for support, you can visit https://www.groundwork.org.uk/stay-warm-stay-well/