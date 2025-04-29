Pay boost for Wigan workers as national living wage and minimum wage rise

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan workers have started to receive improved pay as changes to the national living wage and minimum wage take effect.

Up to 400,000 people in the North West are expected to benefit from the changes, delivering real terms pay increases of £1,400 per year for eligible full-time workers.

Employment rights minister Justin Madders said: “By ensuring a hard day’s work is rewarded with a fair day’s pay, we’re raising living standards millions of families and ensuring that everyone is a part of this Government’s mission to deliver economic growth to every part of the UK.

“If you haven’t already, check your pay to ensure you aren’t missing out on a well-deserved pay rise for work done from April 1.”

The national living wage and national minimum wage have both increased

The Government instructed the Low Pay Commission to include the cost of living and inflation in its assessment of wage rates.

On top of this, the Employment Rights Bill will release an additional £600 a year to some of the lowest paid workers.

