Petrol and diesel near me: where is the cheapest to fill up in Wigan?

The RAC says petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row – here are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
Published 14th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Wednesday October 11.

Corner Lane, Leigh. Petrol - 148.9p Diesel - 157.9p

Wigan Road, Standish. Petrol - 149.9p Diesel - 159.9p

Wigan Road, Leigh. Petrol - 149.9p Diesel - 158.9p

