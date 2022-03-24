Spring budget - Here are 16 top tips how Wigan shoppers can make easy savings

Among the advice is shopping smart, bulk buying and planning meals in advance. Other tips include ditching the car and walking, checking for voucher codes and budgeting.

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk simple money save tricks:

Shop smart

Switch your branded items for supermarket own when you go shopping. You’ll barely notice the difference and will save cash on your weekly shop. If there are some branded items you simply can’t live without, then make a few allowances.

Check the reduced section

When supermarket shopping, always check the reduced section and look out for yellow stickers. These items can often be frozen too so no need to rush to eat them.

Meal plan

Plan what you’re going to eat for the week before you go shopping and only buy what you need. That way you’ll be less tempted by little extras.

Bulk buy

If you have the storage space, buy in bulk. Big bags of rice, pasta and potatoes will work out a lot less per serving.

Take a list

When you head to the supermarket, take a list and stick to it.

Meal prep

If you’re making something for dinner that can be easily frozen, cook in bulk, portion up and you’ll have lots of meals ready to enjoy. This will save you time and energy usage.

Use up leftovers

Don’t throw uneaten food away. There’s always a way to use up leftovers.

Ditch the car

Leave the car at home and walk instead. You’ll save cash on fuel and will be exercising at the same time.

Homemade lunch

If you’re back in the office, make your lunch and take it in with you rather than buying a meal deal. The savings will soon add up.

Keep your freezer full

Running a full freezer is cheaper than running a half empty one. If you have gaps, fill them in with empty plastic containers.

Running you washing machine

Check when your energy tariff is at its lowest and fill it up and run then. Now the weather’s warming up, stick the washing outside to dry rather than using the tumble dryer or draping over radiators.

Boiling the kettle

Only boil the amount of water you actually need - it’ll use less energy and save you cash.

Ditch the gym

Instead of paying monthly gym membership, workout for free. Go for a jog, get out on your bike or follow some workouts online.

Check for voucher codes

Always check for voucher codes if you’re shopping online. The average saving on NetVoucherCodes.co.uk is around 18%. That means you’ll save almost a fifth off the listed price.

Click and collect

Instead of paying for something to be delivered, go and pick it up. If you’re heading to that shop anyway, it makes sense.

Set yourself a budget

Set a realistic budget and try your best to stick to it. It won’t be easy and there are always sacrifices you’ll have to make, but if you’re saving for a treat or need to make ends meet, it’s the best way to start your money save journey.