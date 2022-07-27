The initial instalment for means-tested benefit claimants which was paid into bank accounts starting on July 14 was £326, with the rest to follow in a second instalment in the autumn – most likely from early in October.

You may get the payments if you receive any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second cost of living payment will be made in the autumn

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Almost 1 in 4 families will receive the means-tested benefit and 1 in 10 will receive a £150 disability top-up.

If you qualify for both payments then you should receive a total of £800 to help with the cost of living, plus a further £400 to help with energy bills this winter, due to be paid in September.

Disability cost of living payment

You may get a lump sum payment of £150 if you’re getting any of the following:

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults

Disability Living Allowance for children

Personal Independence Payment

Adult Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Child Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement

When will I get the disability cost of living payment?

If you qualify, you’ll get the payment from September. Payments will be made to people who get a qualifying disability from DWP before payments to people who get a qualifying benefit from the Ministry of Defence.

Pensioner Cost of Living Payment

If you’re entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2022 to 2023, you will get an extra £300 for your household paid with your normal payment from November. This is in addition to any Cost of Living Payment you get with your benefit or tax credits.

The full amount of Winter Fuel Payment you will get for winter 2022 to 2023 depends on your circumstances. These amounts are for winter 2022 to 2023 only.