Urgent appeal for Christmas gift donations for older children as referrals pour in from struggling families

A Christmas present appeal designed to support people struggling to afford gifts for their children is feeling the pressure as referrals continue to soar.

The Salvation Army in Wigan is urgently appealing for members of the local community to add an extra gift to their shopping list to donate to its annual Christmas Present Appeal as it works to keep up with demand from social workers and schools all working to support children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

As the donation phase of the appeal continues and the presents are sorted into packages, it has been identified that there is a shortage of gifts for children aged 9 years old to 12 years old.

Major Alison Lewis, church leader at The Salvation Army in Wigan said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.

“We want to thank everyone that has already donated and makes our Christmas Present Appeal a success but this year we have seen a slump in donations for older children, which is often the forgotten ages, so are asking that if there is anyone else that wants to contribute, please think about gifts for older children. Then we can ensure that they too wake up with joy on Christmas Day.”

For anyone wishing to donate gifts for this age bracket, donations can be dropped off at the church and community centre located on Scholes until Monday, December 23. The Salvation Army will then sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include card and boardgames, Lego, footballs, stationery, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible) and gift vouchers.