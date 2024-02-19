Wigan Council hosting 'Income Maximisation' events to offer cost of living crisis support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These 'Income Maximisation' events will have specialist advisors ready to help any residents who might be unaware of what claims they can make or how to do so.

This campaign has insured hundreds of families in Wigan receive all the financial support they are entitled to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council stated: "Both national and local support offers can change quite regularly, so its worth checking what the current offer is and if you are eligible, even if you may have been refused support before or think you won’t be entitled to any help."

Wigan Life Centre (North) where one of the events will be hosted.

Starting from today until the 28th of March, local Life Centres and libraries will be offering a variety of dates and times for residents to attend the drop-in events. These include Wigan Life Centre (North), Leigh Life Centre and Ashton Library.