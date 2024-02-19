Wigan Council hosting 'Income Maximisation' events to offer cost of living crisis support
These 'Income Maximisation' events will have specialist advisors ready to help any residents who might be unaware of what claims they can make or how to do so.
This campaign has insured hundreds of families in Wigan receive all the financial support they are entitled to.
Wigan Council stated: "Both national and local support offers can change quite regularly, so its worth checking what the current offer is and if you are eligible, even if you may have been refused support before or think you won’t be entitled to any help."
Starting from today until the 28th of March, local Life Centres and libraries will be offering a variety of dates and times for residents to attend the drop-in events. These include Wigan Life Centre (North), Leigh Life Centre and Ashton Library.
To see the dates and times of these Wigan Council Events click here.