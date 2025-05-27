Wigan woman Sara Thompson has a million reasons to thank The Christie hospital, for giving her dad 18 months of precious extra time with his family and enabling him to live long enough to see her graduate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara, from Standish, is taking on a personal challenge of walking one million steps by Tuesday July 22 in memory of her dad David Norburn on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

She is taking on the epic challenge to raise funds for The Christie Charity - which supports the work of the world leading cancer centre The Christie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old, who is married to Oliver and step-mum to Scarlett, is undertaking the challenge not only as a tribute to her dad, but also to raise awareness of lung cancer, particularly in non-smokers.

Sara's mum, Lindsey, Sara's brother Stephen, Sara, Sara's dad David.

David was fit and healthy, had never smoked, and was originally told he had asthma. He was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer aged 64 in 2017 - sadly a diagnosis that came far too late. He died in June 2019.

Sara said: “A lot of people still think of lung cancer as a smoker’s disease, but that’s not always the case.

"Almost half of those diagnosed are already at an incurable stage (44 per cent) which is shocking and even for the rest the survival rate is so low, so I really want to help support towards earlier routine screening and better treatment options in the hope that less people experience the shocking ‘you’ve got 12 weeks to live’ call like the one my dad received.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara’s fund-raising is in support of The Christie's pioneering work in cutting-edge treatment and world-leading clinical trials - research that gave Sara, her mum Lindsey, and brother Stephen extra precious time together with David.

David Norburn with daughter Sara Thompson at Sara's graduation

“What should’ve been a 12-week expectancy ended up being nearly 18 months of extra time with my dad, and that’s all thanks to The Christie,” Sara said.

“Their level of care was incredible. We were given hope month after month as clinical trials and new treatment options developed because of their research funding.

“Without The Christie my dad would never have made it to my graduation. I submitted my master’s dissertation early and they allowed me to graduate early in December 2018. He wouldn’t have seen me make it to even a third of the way into my course with the expectancy first given, let alone see me graduate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara is head of wellbeing for a provider that helps support employees to live healthier lives, focusing on nutrition, sleep, fitness and stress management.

She is hoping that her walking challenge inspires others from a health perspective and to reflect on what matters most.

“I’m doing this to fund-raise for The Christie Charity, but if anyone wants to contribute it would mean the world,” she added.

“More than anything, I hope my challenge reminds people how short life is. Hug your loved ones a little tighter, laugh more often, and never underestimate the power of small moments.”

To achieve her million steps target by July 22, Sara is walking two hours a day locally - before and after work.

Then at weekends she has been visiting national parks, trusts, lakes and her dad, David’s favourite, Rivington Pike in Lancashire where he used to walk the family dog Jack with Sara’s mum Lindsey. Sara started the challenge at the start of April.

Donate to Sara’s JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sara-thompson-1

Any patients interested in taking part in clinical trials should discuss this option with their consultant or GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not all patients will fit the criteria for a specific trial.

While clinical trials can be successful for some patients, outcomes can vary from case to case.

More information about taking part in clinical trials can be found here.

To support the work of The Christie Charity, please go to Donate today (christie.nhs.uk) or ring 0161 446 3988.

The Christie Charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust providing enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds. This includes money for care and treatment, research, education, and extra patient services. Gifts from the public make a huge difference to the care and treatment that The Christie is able to provide to patients and their families.