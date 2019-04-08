IN PICTURES - Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear
Once again we've trawled through our archive of pictures dating back decades to bring you some of the best.
Have a flick through our gallery and take a trip down Memory Lane ...
The Navigation pub in Gathurst (now the Baby Elephant curry house) in 1967
jpimedia
Market Street in 1950 before the current shops were built
The Roy Hartley maternity home at Billing Hopsital in 1995
Wigan Central Station which closed to passengers in 1964
