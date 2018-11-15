This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

This week we are looking at 1984. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1984
1. #Thu Nov 15 13:52:02 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a week at Preston's Charter Theatre''[IPTC]Headline=
2. #Thu Nov 15 13:52:04 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Permjit Jhooti and Trudy Williamson (right) won the girls doubles title in under 14 Preston Schools Badminton Tournament. Trudy also won the girls singles championship''[IPTC]Headline=
3. #Thu Nov 15 13:52:07 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Sarah Pass, Juliet Parker and Ashley Morgan of Parklands High School, Chorley have the gift of the gab - and it's official. For these silver-tongued schoolgirls have won themselves a batch of silverware in a regional public speaking competition and a place in the national final in London''[IPTC]Headline=
4. #Thu Nov 15 13:52:09 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A rousing sing-song by a group of about 25 mothers and their children gave a helping hand to the starving millions in Ethiopia. The fund raising venture at Longton, near Preston, toddler group raised a total of 220 which will go towards the Ethiopian appeal''[IPTC]Headline=
