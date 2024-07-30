Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a nation grappling with a severe decline in insect populations, a recent study by Make It Wild presents a beacon of hope.

The conservation group’s latest moth surveys in North Yorkshire reveal a promising increase in these nocturnal pollinators, underscoring the critical importance of rewilding and habitat preservation.

The decline in the UK’s insects has reached alarming levels, with leading entomologist Dave Goulson estimating a 90 to 95 percent drop compared to a century ago, and a stark 78 percent decrease just within the last year. This decline is vividly illustrated by the dwindling numbers of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

insects found on car number plates—a modern method of measuring population density that reflects broader environmental trends.

Amidst UK's insect decline, Make It Wild's Moth Surveys offer a glimmer of hope.

Jeremy Clarkson, a prominent media figure, recently voiced his concerns on social media about the noticeable absence of butterflies and other insects at his Cotswold farm, highlighting a wider alarm that resonates across the country. The ecological repercussions are profound: insects like

moths and bees play indispensable roles in pollinating flowers, which in turn support our food crops, not to mention their critical place in the food chain feeding birds and other wildlife.

However, amidst these worrying trends, Make It Wild’s efforts at their Bank Woods site in Nidderdale are showing significant ecological gains. Their targeted rewilding initiatives have not only stabilized but increased moth populations, which act as vital nocturnal pollinators. These

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

findings serve as a potent reminder of the effectiveness of conservation strategies focused on letting nature manage itself where possible.

“Rewilding isn’t just about bringing back large animals or restoring vast landscapes,” said Christopher Neave, co-founder of Make It Wild. “It’s also about the smaller scale efforts—letting parts of our gardens grow wild, reducing pesticide use, and understanding that every patch of

wilderness counts.”

Make It Wild recommends several actionable tips for individuals and businesses looking to contribute to conservation: avoid using ash and artificial turf, minimize lawn mowing, and create diverse plant habitats in gardens.

As Make It Wild continues to monitor and expand their conservation projects, their work offers not only a blueprint for ecological restoration but also a hopeful narrative that contrasts sharply with the dire statistics dominating headlines. Their success reinforces the message that

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

proactive conservation and public engagement can turn the tide for the UK’s declining insect populations.