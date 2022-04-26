Regardless of your ability – if you’re an inconsistent slasher like me – or a budding Tiger Woods, golf is for everyone. And it’s a great way to keep fit in the fresh air.
Here are six of the best-rated courses in Wigan according to Google reviews.
1. Wigan Golf Club
Wigan Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 130 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 421360
Photo: site
2. Ashton-in-Makerfield Golf Club
Ashton-in-Makerfield Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 169 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 719330
Photo: site
3. Haigh Woodland Park
Haigh Woodland Park (9 or 18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 3,941 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 828280
Photo: site
4. Porters Wood, Orrell
Porters Wood (9 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 156 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 214777
Photo: Google