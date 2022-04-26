Now is a great time of year for a game of golf at one of the cracking courses in Wigan

Are you a budding Tiger Woods? Here are six of the best golf courses in Wigan according to Google reviews

A round of golf in the Spring or Summer months is a brilliant way to spend a morning, afternoon or full day – and Wigan has a wealth of fantastic courses to play.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 2:56 pm

Regardless of your ability – if you’re an inconsistent slasher like me – or a budding Tiger Woods, golf is for everyone. And it’s a great way to keep fit in the fresh air.

Here are six of the best-rated courses in Wigan according to Google reviews.

1. Wigan Golf Club

Wigan Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 130 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 421360

Photo: site

Photo Sales

2. Ashton-in-Makerfield Golf Club

Ashton-in-Makerfield Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 169 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 719330

Photo: site

Photo Sales

3. Haigh Woodland Park

Haigh Woodland Park (9 or 18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 3,941 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 828280

Photo: site

Photo Sales

4. Porters Wood, Orrell

Porters Wood (9 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 156 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 214777

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tiger WoodsWiganGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2