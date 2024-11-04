Archie, nine, with brother Chester, four, enjoy a fun day out. Embracing the autumn with scenes of red and brown hues and spectacular wildlife at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.placeholder image
Archie, nine, with brother Chester, four, enjoy a fun day out. Embracing the autumn with scenes of red and brown hues and spectacular wildlife at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

GALLERY: Autumn scenes at Martin Mere

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Grab your wellies and embrace the autumn as scenes of red and brown hues mingle spectacular wildlife at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

A popular haunt with Wigan visitors the site is home to some of the most eye-catching water birds from around the world.

You can find out how the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust’s (WWT) conservation work around the world is helping to protect wetlands and the amazing wildlife that depends on them.

It is thought there are over 2,000 different species of birds, mammals, insects, fish, amphibians, reptiles and mini-beasts living in and around the mere, as well as the site being a haven for many traditional Lancashire plants, such as the endangered whorled caraway, golden dock, tubular water dropwort, early marsh orchids, the large-flowered hemp nettle and purple ramping fumitory.

Flamingos pink against the autumn leaves.

1. Martin Mere Wetland Centre

Flamingos pink against the autumn leaves.

Cape teal.

2. Martin Mere Wetland Centre

Cape teal.

Embracing the autumn with scenes of red and brown hues and spectacular wildlife at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

3. Martin Mere Wetland Centre

Embracing the autumn with scenes of red and brown hues and spectacular wildlife at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

Volunteer Julie Frier looks out for bird species.

4. Martin Mere Wetland Centre

Volunteer Julie Frier looks out for bird species.

