A popular haunt with Wigan visitors the site is home to some of the most eye-catching water birds from around the world.
You can find out how the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust’s (WWT) conservation work around the world is helping to protect wetlands and the amazing wildlife that depends on them.
It is thought there are over 2,000 different species of birds, mammals, insects, fish, amphibians, reptiles and mini-beasts living in and around the mere, as well as the site being a haven for many traditional Lancashire plants, such as the endangered whorled caraway, golden dock, tubular water dropwort, early marsh orchids, the large-flowered hemp nettle and purple ramping fumitory.