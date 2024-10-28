Halloween: Pumpkin Pickin' at Haigh Woodland Park

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Halloween half-term family fun at the Pumpkin Pickin' 2024 event, where visitors picked a pumpkin, meet various spooky characters and enjoy fun and games at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan.

Spooky fun.

1. Pumpkin Pickin' 2024

Characters from Hocus Pocus entertain visitors at the Pumpkin Pickin' 2024 event at Haigh Woodland Park.

2. Pumpkin Pickin' 2024

Characters from Hocus Pocus entertain visitors at the Pumpkin Pickin' 2024 event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Pumpkin Pickin' 2024

4. Pumpkin Pickin' 2024

Wigan
