Halloween: Spooky snaps from the annual Fright Night Fun Run at Haigh Hall

Wigan Council and Fylde Coast Runners held their second annual Fright Night 10k at Haigh Hall on Saturday.

By Hannah Bridgeman
3 hours ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 2:37pm

The Halloween Fun Run saw dressed-up joggers collectively take on the 10k course.

The Fright Night run, the second one held, saw runners of all abilities turn up to run in the dark, most dressed in Halloween costumes.

Here are some of the spooky snaps from the event ...

1. Fright Night

Runners get into the spirit of Halloween as they take part in the second annual Fright Night 10K, run by Fylde Coast Runners and Wigan Council, held at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Fright Night

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Fright Night

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Fright Night

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

