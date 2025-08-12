Hawthorn Hideaway: The perfect setting for a romantic break with peace, tranquility and nature on your doorstep

Nestled away in Walkeringham, a little village on the very outskirts of Doncaster in South Yorkshire, this retreat offers two beautiful lodges and a working narrowboat.

Having visited twice before, staying over in Swan Lodge – perfect for newly wedded couples, this time we got to get a taste of life on the water on Kingfisher.

The narrowboat is equipped with everything you could possibly need from a fully working kitchen, shower and toilet, gorgeously comfy bed, living room with TV, and outdoor space with seating, a barbecue and hot tub offering fanatstic sunset views.

Although the site itself is small, you feel like you are a million miles from anyone and anywhere, but owners Ronnie and Josephine are just a telephone call away if you need anything.

It really is an escape from the rat race, and we can’t praise it highly enough.

Now the hideaway just doesn’t offer a break, there are lots of experiences to be had as well.

Enjoy a spa experience with your own private hot tub plus private use of the sauna and steam room.

You can also book couples massage treatments as well the opportunity for an indoor or outdoor cinema.

You can also book the BBQ hut but if cooking isn’t your thing then why not try a private dining experience with a private chef.

Also available are celebration packages, self drive or skippered boat trips, treats, balloons, flowers and much more.

Hawthorn Hideaway is perfect for lots of celebrations be it birthdays, anniversaries, minimoons, honeymoons, elopement weddings, Valentine's and more.

It is difficult to sum up everything there is on offer at Hawthorn Hideaway so please take a look the website https://www.hawthornhideaway.com/, or even better why not take a look for yourself and get yourself booked in for a summer getaway or autumnal long weekend, or maybe even a Christmas treat?

What could be better than cosying up in front of one of the log burners as the nights draw in?

You will not be disappointed.

