Annual art and light festival Light Night Wigan is back, this time in the new location of Mesnes Park.

Thousands of people will experience an enchanted trail of light and sound, created by local, national and international artists.

Artwork includes the immersive Luminosi Trees by Sound Intervention, which allows visitors to play with sound and light, and Firefly Field from Studio Toer, which simulates the movements of fireflies darting and hovering above the ground.

Three youngsters have produced life-sized neon artworks after winning a borough-wide competition and these also feature on the trail.

The free event, curated by Things That Go On Things, runs until Saturday.

1 . Light Night Wigan 2023 Light Night Wigan 2023 Photo: photographer MA Photo Sales

2 . Light Night Wigan 2023 Light Night Wigan 2023 Photo: photographer MA Photo Sales