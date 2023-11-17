News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

IN PICTURES: A sea of colour in the dark at Light Night Wigan 2023

Annual art and light festival Light Night Wigan is back, this time in the new location of Mesnes Park.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Thousands of people will experience an enchanted trail of light and sound, created by local, national and international artists.

Artwork includes the immersive Luminosi Trees by Sound Intervention, which allows visitors to play with sound and light, and Firefly Field from Studio Toer, which simulates the movements of fireflies darting and hovering above the ground.

Three youngsters have produced life-sized neon artworks after winning a borough-wide competition and these also feature on the trail.

The free event, curated by Things That Go On Things, runs until Saturday.

Light Night Wigan 2023

1. Light Night Wigan 2023

Light Night Wigan 2023 Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Light Night Wigan 2023

2. Light Night Wigan 2023

Light Night Wigan 2023 Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
from left, Gemma Saunders and Jude Jagger, creative directors of Things That Go On Things.

3. Light Night Wigan 2023

from left, Gemma Saunders and Jude Jagger, creative directors of Things That Go On Things. Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
-

4. Light Night Wigan 2023

- Photo: photographer MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page