IN PICTURES: Hallowe'en at Haigh Woodland Park
There was plenty of spooky family fun at a Hallowe’en event held at Haigh Woodland Park which featured a pumpkin patch and entertainment.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT
1. Halloween fun
Spooky scenes at the pumpkin patch event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Halloween fun
Family fun at the Halloween pumpkin event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Halloween fun
Visitors attend in spooky fancy dress at the Halloween pumpkin event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Halloween fun
- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson