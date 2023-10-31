News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Hallowe'en at Haigh Woodland Park

There was plenty of spooky family fun at a Hallowe’en event held at Haigh Woodland Park which featured a pumpkin patch and entertainment.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT

Happy Hallowe’en!

Spooky scenes at the pumpkin patch event at Haigh Woodland Park.

1. Halloween fun

Spooky scenes at the pumpkin patch event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Family fun at the Halloween pumpkin event at Haigh Woodland Park.

2. Halloween fun

Family fun at the Halloween pumpkin event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Visitors attend in spooky fancy dress at the Halloween pumpkin event at Haigh Woodland Park.

3. Halloween fun

Visitors attend in spooky fancy dress at the Halloween pumpkin event at Haigh Woodland Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Halloween fun

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

