IN PICTURES: Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

Families got into the spirit of Hallowe’en at as they visited the Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park, Wigan. Visitors can walk among a field full of pumpkins ready to be picked, while enjoying face-painting, rides, food and drink by local stall holders RG Foodtruck, Ruperts Airstream Coffee and Ponts Funfair. Visitors can also meet a friendly witch and go on a spooky woodland trail within the grounds of Winstanley Park.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Entry to the pumpkin patch is free but pumpkins will be chargeable on the day of visiting. It is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday to Sunday 9am to 6pm until October 31.

Family fun.

1. Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

Family fun. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

Families get into the spirit of Halloween as they visit the Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

Families get into the spirit of Halloween as they visit the Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

Families get into the spirit of Halloween as they visit the Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

