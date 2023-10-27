Families get into the spirit of Halloween as they visit the Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park, Wigan.

IN PICTURES: Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park

Families got into the spirit of Hallowe’en at as they visited the Pumpkin Patch at Winstanley Park, Wigan. Visitors can walk among a field full of pumpkins ready to be picked, while enjoying face-painting, rides, food and drink by local stall holders RG Foodtruck, Ruperts Airstream Coffee and Ponts Funfair. Visitors can also meet a friendly witch and go on a spooky woodland trail within the grounds of Winstanley Park.