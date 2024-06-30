In pictures: Race for Life at Haydock Park

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Jun 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 19:04 BST
Fund-raisers could run, jog or walk a 10km, 5km or 3km route as Cancer Research UK hosted their Race for Life event at Haydock Park Racecourse.

As is the tradition, the hundreds of entrants donned pink.

1. Race for Life at Haydock Park

2. Race for Life at Haydock Park

3. Race for Life at Haydock Park

4. Race for Life at Haydock Park

