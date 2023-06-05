News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

IN PICTURES: The Big Wigan Walk Week - Mesnes Park

Be Well walking activator Bev Baldwin was joined by a group for the final event of The Big Wigan Walk Week, as they walked around Mesnes Park, Wigan.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

The Big Wigan Walk Week 2023

The last walk of the week long event.

1. The Big Wigan Walk Week

The last walk of the week long event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Walk leader Bev Baldwin gathers the group before the start of the walk.

2. The Big Wigan Walk Week

Walk leader Bev Baldwin gathers the group before the start of the walk. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A walk in the park

3. The Big Wigan Walk Week

A walk in the park Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Bev Baldwin, Be Well walk leader at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

4. The Big Wigan Walk Week

Bev Baldwin, Be Well walk leader at Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wigan