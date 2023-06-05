IN PICTURES: The Big Wigan Walk Week - Mesnes Park

Be Well walking activator Bev Baldwin was joined by a group for the final event of The Big Wigan Walk Week, as they walked around Mesnes Park, Wigan.
The Big Wigan Walk Week 2023
The last walk of the week long event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Walk leader Bev Baldwin gathers the group before the start of the walk. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A walk in the park Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Bev Baldwin, Be Well walk leader at Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson