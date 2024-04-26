IN PICTURES: Wigan bowling club welcomes children and new members

Shevington Village Bowling Club welcomes new members and would like to work with more schools and groups in the borough.
1. Shevington Village Bowling Club
Members of Shevington Village Bowling Club at Forest Fold bowling green, teach the techniques of game to pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Shevington Village Bowling Club
The club and pupils have been working together as pupils have been painting and brightening up the facilities at the bowling club ready for the new season. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Shevington Village Bowling Club
4. Shevington Village Bowling Club
Pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington try bowls at Shevington Village Bowling Club. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
