IN PICTURES: Wigan bowling club welcomes children and new members

Members of Shevington Village Bowling Club at Forest Fold bowling green, are pictured teaching the techniques of game to pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington. The club and pupils have been working together as pupils have been painting and brightening up the facilities at the club ready for the new season.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Shevington Village Bowling Club welcomes new members and would like to work with more schools and groups in the borough.

